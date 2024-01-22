Head to Head Contrast: Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF) and Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF)

Savaria (OTCMKTS:SISXF – Get Free Report) and Concentric AB (publ) (OTC:CCNTF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Savaria and Concentric AB (publ), as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Savaria 0 0 3 0 3.00 Concentric AB (publ) 0 2 0 0 2.00

Savaria currently has a consensus price target of $23.00, suggesting a potential upside of 107.48%. Given Savaria’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts plainly believe Savaria is more favorable than Concentric AB (publ).

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Valuation & Earnings

6.6% of Savaria shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 55.4% of Concentric AB (publ) shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Savaria and Concentric AB (publ)’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Savaria N/A N/A N/A $0.22 50.39 Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A $4.36 4.70

Concentric AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Savaria, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Savaria and Concentric AB (publ)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Savaria N/A N/A N/A Concentric AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A

Dividends

Savaria pays an annual dividend of $0.13 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.1%. Concentric AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $1.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.5%. Savaria pays out 56.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Concentric AB (publ) pays out 40.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Concentric AB (publ) is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

About Savaria

Savaria Corporation provides accessibility solutions for the elderly and physically challenged people in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Accessibility, Patient Care, and Adapted Vehicles. The Accessibility segment designs, manufactures, distributes, and installs accessibility products, such as stairlifts for straight and curved stairs, vertical and inclined wheelchair platform lifts for commercial and residential applications, and commercial accessibility and home elevators. The Patient Care segment manufactures and distributes therapeutic support surfaces and other pressure management products for the medical and medical beds, as well as offers medical equipment and solutions for the safe handling of patients. The Adapted Vehicles segment provides vehicles for people with mobility challenges for personal or commercial use. It sells its products through dealers and by direct stores to end-user customers. The company was founded in 1979 and is based in Laval, Canada.

About Concentric AB (publ)

Concentric AB (publ) designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes solutions for engine and hydraulic applications in Sweden and internationally. Its engine products include lubricant, coolant, and fuel transfer pumps for medium and heavy-duty diesel engines, transmissions, and compressors. It also operates in e-products business of both Concentric branded water, and oil e-Pumps and EMP products, including the mini- hybrid cooling system. The company's hydraulic products comprise gear products, including pumps, motors, power packs, and flow dividers for mobile equipment. Its products are used in trucks, industrial applications, construction equipment, and agricultural machinery markets. Concentric AB (publ) was founded in 1921 and is based in Stockholm, Sweden.

