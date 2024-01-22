Head to Head Survey: Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX) and Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF)

Enovix (NASDAQ:ENVX – Get Free Report) and Ilika (OTCMKTS:ILIKF – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, dividends, institutional ownership, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for Enovix and Ilika, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enovix 0 1 7 0 2.88 Ilika 0 0 0 0 N/A

Enovix presently has a consensus price target of $28.00, indicating a potential upside of 191.67%. Given Enovix’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Enovix is more favorable than Ilika.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Profitability

49.7% of Enovix shares are owned by institutional investors. 17.3% of Enovix shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enovix and Ilika’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enovix -12,188.42% -64.06% -39.18% Ilika N/A N/A N/A

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Enovix and Ilika’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enovix $1.36 million 1,187.78 -$51.62 million ($1.44) -6.67 Ilika N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ilika has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Enovix.

Summary

Enovix beats Ilika on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Enovix

(Get Free Report)

Enovix Corporation designs, develops, and manufactures lithium-ion batteries. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Fremont, California.

About Ilika

(Get Free Report)

Ilika plc designs, develops, and produces solid-state batteries under the Stereax name primarily in the United Kingdom, Asia, Europe, and North America. The company offers batteries for a range of applications in the industrial Internet of Things, MedTech, transportation, electric vehicles, and cordless consumer appliances. Ilika plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Romsey, the United Kingdom.

