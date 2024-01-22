Head to Head Survey: Inno (NASDAQ:INHD) vs. Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT)

Ascent Industries (NASDAQ:ACNT – Get Free Report) and Inno (NASDAQ:INHD – Get Free Report) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ascent Industries and Inno’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ascent Industries $351.81 million 0.31 $22.07 million ($3.71) -2.88 Inno N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Ascent Industries has higher revenue and earnings than Inno.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

24.7% of Ascent Industries shares are held by institutional investors. 12.2% of Ascent Industries shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for Ascent Industries and Inno, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ascent Industries 0 0 1 0 3.00 Inno 0 0 0 0 N/A

Ascent Industries presently has a consensus price target of $20.00, suggesting a potential upside of 86.92%. Given Ascent Industries’ higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Ascent Industries is more favorable than Inno.

Profitability

This table compares Ascent Industries and Inno’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ascent Industries -13.40% -8.61% -4.20% Inno N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Ascent Industries beats Inno on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ascent Industries

Ascent Industries Co. an industrials company, focuses on the production and distribution of industrial tubular products and specialty chemicals in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Tubular Products and Specialty Chemicals. It manufactures welded pipes and tubes, primarily from stainless steel, duplex, and nickel alloys; and galvanized carbon tubes, as well as related stainless pipe products. The company also manufactures ornamental stainless steel tubes for supply to the automotive, commercial transportation, marine, food services, construction, furniture, healthcare, and other industries; and distributes hot finish, seamless, carbon steel pipes, and tubes for use in mechanical and high-pressure applications in the oil and gas, heavy industrial, construction equipment, and chemical and other industries. In addition, it produces defoamers, surfactants, and lubricating agents for end users, including companies that supply agrochemical paper, metal working, coatings, water treatment, paint, mining, oil and gas, and janitorial and other applications. Further, the company provides contract manufacturing services, as well as operates as a multi-purpose plant to process various difficult to handle materials, including flammable solvents, viscous liquids, and granular solids. The company was formerly known as Synalloy Corporation and changed its name to Ascent Industries Co. in August 2022. Ascent Industries Co. was founded in 1945 and is based in Oak Brook, Illinois.

About Inno

Inno Holdings Inc. manufactures and sells cold-formed-steel members, castor cubes, and prefabricated homes. The company serves in residential, commercial, industrial, and infrastructure projects. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in Brookshire, Texas.

