Heartland Financial USA (HTLF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 30th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $273.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $177.63 million. Heartland Financial USA had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 20.61%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Heartland Financial USA to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HTLF opened at $37.22 on Monday. Heartland Financial USA has a 12 month low of $26.10 and a 12 month high of $51.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $34.93 and a 200 day moving average of $32.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.84 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Heartland Financial USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.26%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Heartland Financial USA by 46.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,031 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,493 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 16,601 shares of the bank’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 366 shares in the last quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,443 shares of the bank’s stock worth $209,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 24.9% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,144 shares of the bank’s stock worth $109,000 after acquiring an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. 68.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HTLF has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com began coverage on Heartland Financial USA in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens cut their target price on Heartland Financial USA from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.50.

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It also accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

