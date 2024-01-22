Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2024 Earnings of $0.06 Per Share

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Atb Cap Markets reduced their Q1 2024 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Hemisphere Energy in a report issued on Wednesday, January 17th. Atb Cap Markets analyst A. Arif now anticipates that the company will earn $0.06 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.08. The consensus estimate for Hemisphere Energy’s current full-year earnings is $0.28 per share. Atb Cap Markets also issued estimates for Hemisphere Energy’s FY2025 earnings at $0.24 EPS.

Separately, ATB Capital lowered their target price on Hemisphere Energy from C$2.00 to C$1.80 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday.

Shares of Hemisphere Energy stock opened at C$1.25 on Monday. Hemisphere Energy has a one year low of C$1.18 and a one year high of C$1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$1.27 and its 200 day moving average is C$1.28. The stock has a market cap of C$124.63 million, a P/E ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.60, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Hemisphere Energy (CVE:HME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of C$0.08. Hemisphere Energy had a return on equity of 41.12% and a net margin of 36.21%. The company had revenue of C$24.34 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$22.28 million.

In other news, Senior Officer Ashley Ramsden-Wood bought 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.25 per share, with a total value of C$30,000.00. Company insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta. The company was formerly known as Northern Hemisphere Development Corp.

