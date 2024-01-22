Hexcel (HXL) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.49 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Hexcel (NYSE:HXL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The aerospace company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by ($0.05). Hexcel had a net margin of 9.14% and a return on equity of 9.36%. The firm had revenue of $419.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $427.06 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. Hexcel’s revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Hexcel to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.
HXL stock opened at $71.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.53. Hexcel has a 12-month low of $58.81 and a 12-month high of $79.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $5.99 billion, a PE ratio of 37.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.26.
A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Hexcel in a research report on Tuesday, November 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Hexcel from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Hexcel from $71.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Vertical Research raised Hexcel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Hexcel from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $57.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.67.
Hexcel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets carbon fibers, structural reinforcements, honeycomb structures, resins, and composite materials and parts for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial applications. It operates through two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products.
