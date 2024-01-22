Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT) Stake Decreased by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Free Report) by 1.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 482,231 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,698 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $72,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HLT. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 7.9% during the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 1,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $224,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.0% during the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 1,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 22.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of Hilton Worldwide by 8.6% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 6,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $932,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Institutional investors own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently commented on HLT. HSBC began coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $191.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $157.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $182.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $169.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $172.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.54.

NYSE HLT opened at $187.38 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.23. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $129.86 and a 1 year high of $187.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $175.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $160.16.

Hilton Worldwide (NYSE:HLT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67. The firm had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Hilton Worldwide had a net margin of 13.13% and a negative return on equity of 115.21%. Hilton Worldwide’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 16th. Hilton Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio is 12.07%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $3.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 7.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Christopher W. Silcock sold 10,863 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.61, for a total transaction of $1,809,884.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,256 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,706,032.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, engages in managing, franchising, owning, and leasing hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates luxury hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, and Conrad Hotels & Resorts brand; lifestyle hotels under the Canopy by Hilton, Curio Collection by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, and Motto by Hilton brand; full service hotels under the Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, and DoubleTree by Hilton brand; service hotels under the Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, and Tru by Hilton brand; all-suite hotels under the Embassy Suites by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, and Home2 Suites by Hilton brand; and premium economy hotel under the Spark by Hilton brand, as well as Hilton Grand Vacations.

