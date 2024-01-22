HireRight (NYSE:HRT) versus Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF) Critical Comparison

HireRight (NYSE:HRT – Get Free Report) and Recruit (OTCMKTS:RCRRF – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for HireRight and Recruit, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HireRight 0 4 3 0 2.43 Recruit 0 0 0 0 N/A

HireRight presently has a consensus target price of $12.63, indicating a potential downside of 2.22%. Given HireRight’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe HireRight is more favorable than Recruit.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HireRight $731.20 million 0.05 -$705,000.00 ($0.25) -51.68 Recruit $25.39 billion 2.59 $2.00 billion $1.40 29.21

This table compares HireRight and Recruit’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Recruit has higher revenue and earnings than HireRight. HireRight is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Recruit, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.5% of HireRight shares are held by institutional investors. 13.0% of HireRight shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

HireRight has a beta of 0.17, meaning that its share price is 83% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Recruit has a beta of 1.45, meaning that its share price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares HireRight and Recruit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HireRight N/A N/A N/A Recruit 9.06% 19.82% 12.20%

Summary

Recruit beats HireRight on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About HireRight

HireRight Holdings Corporation provides technology-driven workforce risk management and compliance solutions worldwide. The company offers background screening, verification, identification, monitoring, and drug and health screening services for customers. It provides its services through software and data platform that integrates into its customers' human capital management systems enabling workflows for workforce hiring, onboarding, and monitoring. HireRight Holdings Corporation was incorporated in 1990 and is based in Nashville, Tennessee.

About Recruit

Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. provides HR technology and business solutions that transforms the world of work. It operates through three segments: HR Technology, Matching & Solutions, and Staffing. The HR Technology segment provides various technological solutions that help job seekers and employers in navigating hiring and recruitment. The Matching & Solutions segment offers marketing solutions that provide matching platforms for businesses in various industries, including housing and real estate, beauty, bridal, travel, dining, and others, as well as SaaS solutions, which are business and management support tools for small and medium-sized companies. It also provides HR solutions that support business clients' recruiting and hiring activities and individual users' job search activities through its job advertising services and placement services. The Staffing segment provides temporary staffing services in Japan, Europe, the United States, and Australia. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. operates in more than 60 countries. The company was formerly known as Recruit Co., Ltd. and changed its name to Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. in October 2012. Recruit Holdings Co., Ltd. was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

