Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 87,331 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,080 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $1,829,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,413 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 11,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,000 after purchasing an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 50,650 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,061,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 84.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.32% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Tracy French bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,420,931.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Robert H. Adcock, Jr. sold 4,970 shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total value of $100,543.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,145,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,164,847.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tracy French purchased 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $19.78 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 172,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,420,931.22. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,070 shares of company stock valued at $1,625,846 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 7.72% of the company’s stock.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Stock Performance

Shares of HOMB stock opened at $24.61 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.72. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.61 and a 52 week high of $25.80. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.47. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 29.21% and a return on equity of 10.91%. The firm had revenue of $245.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.53 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.83 EPS for the current year.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 14th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.92%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Friday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a $26.00 target price on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.00.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Company Profile

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

