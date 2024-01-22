HomeStreet (HMST) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Monday

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect HomeStreet to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

HomeStreet (NASDAQ:HMST – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $49.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.27 million. HomeStreet had a negative net margin of 3.60% and a positive return on equity of 3.51%. On average, analysts expect HomeStreet to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HomeStreet Stock Performance

NASDAQ HMST opened at $14.95 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17. The stock has a market cap of $281.21 million, a P/E ratio of -18.01 and a beta of 1.35. HomeStreet has a twelve month low of $4.20 and a twelve month high of $30.15. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.32.

HomeStreet Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On HomeStreet

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. HomeStreet’s dividend payout ratio is -48.19%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of HMST. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 10.0% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of HomeStreet by 57.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,984 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 12.0% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 17,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $820,000 after buying an additional 1,859 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 1.3% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 21,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,015,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in HomeStreet by 19.4% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 298,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,156,000 after buying an additional 48,460 shares during the period. 76.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on HMST shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $11.00 to $15.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HomeStreet in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of HomeStreet from $8.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

About HomeStreet

HomeStreet, Inc operates as the bank holding company for HomeStreet Bank that provides commercial, mortgage, and consumer/retail banking services primarily in the Western United States. The company offers personal and business checking, savings accounts, interest-bearing, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; credit cards; insurance; and cash management services.

