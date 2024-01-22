Hoylecohen LLC Buys 1,167 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Hoylecohen LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 117,924 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Chevron makes up 1.8% of Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Hoylecohen LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $19,884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CVX. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. NorthCrest Asset Manangement LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Chevron during the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Chevron during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CVX has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $180.00 target price on shares of Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Chevron from $203.00 to $201.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. BNP Paribas upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Chevron from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $184.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.28.

Chevron Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of CVX opened at $142.24 on Monday. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $187.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $155.30. The stock has a market cap of $268.51 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.12.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The oil and gas company reported $3.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.70 by ($0.65). Chevron had a return on equity of 16.15% and a net margin of 12.11%. The company had revenue of $54.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.41 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.56 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 12.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.25%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is 44.84%.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

