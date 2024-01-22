HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP reduced its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 70.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,844 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 103,414 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in HP were worth $1,127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hourglass Capital LLC grew its holdings in HP by 3.1% during the third quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 131,930 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $3,391,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the period. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $304,000. Empirical Finance LLC increased its stake in HP by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 34,726 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,588 shares in the last quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its stake in HP by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 196,124 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $5,040,000 after purchasing an additional 11,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AIA Group Ltd increased its stake in HP by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 32,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $822,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 76.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HP Price Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $29.12 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.04. HP Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.22 and a 52-week high of $33.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.37.

HP Increases Dividend

HP ( NYSE:HPQ Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 21st. The computer maker reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.90. The business had revenue of $13.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.79 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 138.83% and a net margin of 6.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.85 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.2756 per share. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.79%. This is a positive change from HP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. HP’s payout ratio is currently 33.43%.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, insider Alex Cho sold 45,758 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.24, for a total value of $1,337,963.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,367.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.75, for a total value of $1,130,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 888,911 shares in the company, valued at $26,445,102.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Evercore ISI raised HP from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Edward Jones raised HP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Citigroup raised HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, November 13th. StockNews.com upgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded HP from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, HP has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.22.

About HP

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

