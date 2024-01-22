H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Shares Purchased by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB – Free Report) by 4.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,364 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in H&R Block were worth $446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 13.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,889,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,444,000 after purchasing an additional 961,159 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of H&R Block by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,622,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $211,042,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,508 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in H&R Block by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,726,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,749,000 after acquiring an additional 101,673 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,331,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,318,000 after acquiring an additional 100,048 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in H&R Block by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,263,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,259,000 after acquiring an additional 228,156 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get H&R Block alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HRB has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised H&R Block from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on H&R Block from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th.

H&R Block Stock Performance

Shares of HRB stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.59. H&R Block, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.83 and a 12-month high of $49.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.44.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.13) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $183.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $182.06 million. H&R Block had a negative return on equity of 244.61% and a net margin of 16.07%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.99) EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that H&R Block, Inc. will post 4.2 EPS for the current year.

H&R Block Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 5th were issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.74%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 4th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Tony G. Bowen sold 46,892 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.10, for a total value of $2,208,613.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 125,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,915,336.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About H&R Block

(Free Report)

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation and do-it-yourself (DIY) tax return preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. It offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or its franchisees.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for H&R Block Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for H&R Block and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.