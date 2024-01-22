IDACORP (NYSE:IDA) Downgraded to “Neutral” at Guggenheim

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Guggenheim from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, MarketBeat.com reports. They currently have a $93.00 price objective on the energy company’s stock. Guggenheim’s price target suggests a potential upside of 0.54% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on IDA. StockNews.com upgraded IDACORP to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of IDACORP in a report on Monday, October 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on shares of IDACORP from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.50.

Get IDACORP alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on IDA

IDACORP Trading Up 0.4 %

IDACORP stock opened at $92.50 on Monday. IDACORP has a one year low of $88.10 and a one year high of $112.96. The stock has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $97.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.54.

IDACORP (NYSE:IDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.37. IDACORP had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 9.51%. The company had revenue of $510.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.12 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that IDACORP will post 5.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of IDACORP by 0.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,675 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,660,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in IDACORP by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 400 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of IDACORP in the second quarter valued at approximately $569,000. State of Wyoming raised its stake in IDACORP by 34.4% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 426 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in IDACORP by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,167 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.00% of the company’s stock.

IDACORP Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

IDACORP, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, purchase, and sale of electric energy in the United States. The company operates 17 hydropower generating plants located in southern Idaho and eastern Oregon; three natural gas-fired plants in southern Idaho; and interests in two coal-fired steam electric generating plants located in Wyoming and Nevada.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for IDACORP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDACORP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.