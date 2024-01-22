Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Incyte Co. (NASDAQ:INCY – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,170,351 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,045 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Incyte were worth $67,611,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in INCY. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Incyte in the 1st quarter worth approximately $323,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its holdings in Incyte by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 3,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Incyte by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,172 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Incyte by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 596,022 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,338,000 after buying an additional 43,168 shares in the last quarter. 92.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

INCY opened at $61.49 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $59.33 and a 200-day moving average of $60.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.53, a PEG ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 0.76. Incyte Co. has a 12-month low of $50.27 and a 12-month high of $86.29. The company has a quick ratio of 3.86, a current ratio of 3.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Incyte ( NASDAQ:INCY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.91. Incyte had a return on equity of 11.21% and a net margin of 11.78%. The business had revenue of $919.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $973.32 million. Equities analysts forecast that Incyte Co. will post 2.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on INCY shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Incyte from $74.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. StockNews.com raised Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Incyte from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $98.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. SVB Leerink raised Incyte from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their price target on Incyte from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Incyte currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.11.

In related news, EVP Vijay K. Iyengar sold 657 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $42,705.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,412 shares in the company, valued at $2,821,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Incyte Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics for hematology/oncology, and inflammation and autoimmunity areas in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. The company offers JAKAFI (ruxolitinib), for the treatment of adults with intermediate or high-risk myelofibrosis; MONJUVI (tafasitamab-cxix)/MINJUVI (tafasitamab), for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma; PEMAZYRE (pemigatinib), a fibroblast growth factor receptor kinase inhibitor that act as oncogenic drivers in various liquid and solid tumor types; and ICLUSIG, a kinase inhibitor to treat chronic myeloid leukemia and philadelphia-chromosome positive acute lymphoblastic leukemia.

