InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) Receives $36.83 Average Price Target from Analysts

InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.83.

INMD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered shares of InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of InMode in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. TheStreet downgraded shares of InMode from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 price objective (down from $52.00) on shares of InMode in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of InMode from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday.

InMode Trading Down 1.4 %

INMD opened at $22.59 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.24 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.76 and a beta of 2.22. InMode has a twelve month low of $18.57 and a twelve month high of $48.25.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The healthcare company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $123.11 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.00 million. InMode had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.72%. On average, analysts forecast that InMode will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Meitav Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of InMode by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. Meitav Investment House Ltd. now owns 1,589,027 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,448,000 after buying an additional 584,655 shares during the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC lifted its position in InMode by 164.2% in the 3rd quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 987,306 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $30,073,000 after purchasing an additional 613,565 shares during the last quarter. Yelin Lapidot Holdings Management Ltd. bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $7,535,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in InMode in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,930,000. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in InMode by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 929,290 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $34,709,000 after purchasing an additional 147,335 shares during the last quarter. 65.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About InMode

(Get Free Report

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

