Insider Buying: Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Insider Buys 4,675,000 Shares of Stock

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £93,500 ($118,971.88).

Seed Innovations Stock Up 1.2 %

SEED stock opened at GBX 2.07 ($0.03) on Monday. Seed Innovations has a 52 week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.04.

Seed Innovations Company Profile

Seed Innovations Limited, is a venture capital firm specializing in early stage investments. The firm prefers to focus on investments in innovative lifestyle, wellness, health, medical cannabis the technology sector and life sciences, medical cannabis and pharmaceuticals. It typically invests in North America and Europe but will consider investments elsewhere in the world.

