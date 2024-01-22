Insider Buying: Seed Innovations (LON:SEED) Insider Buys 4,675,000 Shares of Stock

Seed Innovations (LON:SEED – Get Free Report) insider Edward (Ed) Peter McDermott bought 4,675,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share, with a total value of £93,500 ($118,971.88).
Seed Innovations Stock Up 1.2 %
SEED stock opened at GBX 2.07 ($0.03) on Monday. Seed Innovations has a 52 week low of GBX 1.61 ($0.02) and a 52 week high of GBX 4.43 ($0.06). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 2.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 2.54. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.31 million, a P/E ratio of -102.50 and a beta of 1.04.
Seed Innovations Company Profile
