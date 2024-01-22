Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Sells $357,619.20 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %
Shares of PLYA opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90.
Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.
