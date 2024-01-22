Insider Selling: Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) EVP Sells $357,619.20 in Stock

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) EVP Tracy M. J. Colden sold 44,480 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.04, for a total value of $357,619.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 327,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,635,045.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of PLYA opened at $8.08 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.67, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 1.51. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a 52-week low of $6.85 and a 52-week high of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). Playa Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 4.07% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The firm had revenue of $213.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.91 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Playa Hotels & Resorts

About Playa Hotels & Resorts

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 2,245.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,031,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,645,000 after acquiring an additional 2,902,491 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 128.0% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,490,994 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,847,000 after acquiring an additional 2,521,623 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management bought a new stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,090,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 914.9% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 2,090,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,652,000 after purchasing an additional 1,884,616 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 41.2% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,122,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,772,000 after buying an additional 1,785,509 shares in the last quarter. 91.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

