Insider Selling: Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT) CTO Sells $17,616.24 in Stock

Sight Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) CTO David Badawi sold 3,414 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.16, for a total value of $17,616.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 1,642,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,473,530.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Sight Sciences Stock Performance

Shares of Sight Sciences stock opened at $5.15 on Monday. Sight Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $1.04 and a one year high of $13.32. The company has a market cap of $251.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.06 and a beta of 2.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 12.11. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.80.

Sight Sciences (NASDAQ:SGHT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by $0.04. Sight Sciences had a negative return on equity of 43.37% and a negative net margin of 74.55%. The company had revenue of $20.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.51 million. On average, research analysts predict that Sight Sciences, Inc. will post -1.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sight Sciences

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 51.0% in the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Sight Sciences by 5.2% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 217,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $732,000 after purchasing an additional 10,663 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 100.0% in the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 60,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Sight Sciences by 21.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 226,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 40,109 shares during the period. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sight Sciences by 45.6% in the third quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 587,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,979,000 after purchasing an additional 183,912 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.71% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Sight Sciences from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sight Sciences currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.60.

Sight Sciences Company Profile

Sight Sciences, Inc, an ophthalmic medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of surgical and nonsurgical technologies for the treatment of eye diseases. The company's products include OMNI Surgical System, a therapeutic device used by ophthalmic surgeons to reduce intraocular pressure in adult glaucoma patients; and TearCare System, a wearable eyelid technology for the treatment of dry eye disease (DED) for ophthalmologists and optometrists.

Featured Stories

