Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) Shares Bought by Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $1,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 53.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Halpern Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 545.6% during the 3rd quarter. Halpern Financial Inc. now owns 368 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ICE. Citigroup boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $168.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Intercontinental Exchange from $141.00 to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.33.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 0.1 %

ICE opened at $126.45 on Monday. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a one year low of $94.16 and a one year high of $129.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.69 billion, a PE ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $120.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $115.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.06. Intercontinental Exchange had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 25.17%. The company had revenue of $2 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.01 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.6 EPS for the current year.

Intercontinental Exchange Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 14th were paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 13th. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.98%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total transaction of $7,351,049.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.00, for a total value of $297,864.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 43,493 shares in the company, valued at $5,480,118. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 58,388 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.90, for a total value of $7,351,049.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,152,375 shares in the company, valued at $145,084,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,419 shares of company stock worth $10,110,657 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Profile

(Free Report)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

Featured Articles

