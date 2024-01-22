Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates for Five Below (FIVE)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Five Below (NASDAQ: FIVE) recently:

1/16/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Craig Hallum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $195.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $220.00.

1/9/2024 – Five Below had its price target lowered by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $235.00 to $230.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Barclays PLC from $219.00 to $236.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

1/4/2024 – Five Below was upgraded by analysts at Evercore ISI from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating. They now have a $245.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $215.00.

1/4/2024 – Five Below was downgraded by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $215.00 price target on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $210.00 to $212.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $210.00 to $225.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $205.00 to $215.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Evercore ISI from $200.00 to $205.00. They now have an “in-line” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $195.00 to $214.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/30/2023 – Five Below had its price target raised by analysts at Citigroup Inc. from $220.00 to $227.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

11/27/2023 – Five Below had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group. They now have a $220.00 price target on the stock.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FIVE opened at $186.72 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $195.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.47. Five Below, Inc. has a one year low of $144.57 and a one year high of $220.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.31 billion, a PE ratio of 38.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24.

Get Five Below Inc alerts:

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The specialty retailer reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Five Below had a net margin of 8.08% and a return on equity of 19.42%. The business had revenue of $736.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $728.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Five Below’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Five Below, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Five Below

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. V Square Quantitative Management LLC purchased a new position in Five Below during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of Five Below by 76.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 134 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Five Below in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Five Below during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Five Below Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Five Below Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.