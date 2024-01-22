iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT) Shares Sold by Allworth Financial LP

Allworth Financial LP decreased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF (BATS:ICVT – Free Report) by 18.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,623 shares of the company’s stock after selling 817 shares during the quarter. Allworth Financial LP’s holdings in iShares Convertible Bond ETF were worth $269,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 604.6% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 915,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,472,000 after acquiring an additional 785,426 shares during the period. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 46,715.7% in the third quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 618,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,929,000 after acquiring an additional 617,581 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 57,927.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 221,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,420,000 after acquiring an additional 220,704 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 58.4% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 450,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,738,000 after acquiring an additional 166,121 shares during the period. Finally, New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in iShares Convertible Bond ETF by 74.2% during the second quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 384,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,391,000 after buying an additional 163,980 shares during the period.

Get iShares Convertible Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

ICVT opened at $77.37 on Monday. iShares Convertible Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.43 and a fifty-two week high of $58.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.27.

iShares Convertible Bond ETF Company Profile

The iShares Convertible Bond ETF (ICVT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated convertible bonds weighted by market value. The index contains only cash-pay convertibles and excludes mandatory and preferred convertibles.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Convertible Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.