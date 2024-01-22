Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 469,393 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,610 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $70,944,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $40,000. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the first quarter valued at $52,000. State of Wyoming boosted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 6,800.0% in the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 345 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in Jack Henry & Associates in the second quarter valued at $69,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Jack Henry & Associates

In other news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,410 shares in the company, valued at approximately $893,191. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. DA Davidson raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $174.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Bank of America raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $180.00 to $168.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, December 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

JKHY stock opened at $166.39 on Monday. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1 year low of $136.57 and a 1 year high of $184.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $162.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.10. The firm has a market cap of $12.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.61, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 22.91% and a net margin of 17.07%. The company had revenue of $571.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.46 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 42.02%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

