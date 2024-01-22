JB Capital LLC Sells 14,608 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

JB Capital LLC reduced its position in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 30.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,130 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 14,608 shares during the period. JB Capital LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $4,211,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 0.3% during the third quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 194,762 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares during the period. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 320 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 304 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Amazon.com in the first quarter worth about $43,000. 57.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $69,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 103,020 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,319,780. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.98, for a total transaction of $535,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 518,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $69,443,977.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 65,329 shares of company stock worth $9,336,883 in the last 90 days. 12.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of AMZN stock opened at $155.34 on Monday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $88.12 and a 1 year high of $157.17. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $149.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $1.61 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.49, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.16.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.27. Amazon.com had a net margin of 3.62% and a return on equity of 12.75%. The company had revenue of $143.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $141.53 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 2.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

AMZN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, September 27th. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $170.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.98.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions through online and physical stores in North America and internationally. It operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The company's products offered through its stores include merchandise and content purchased for resale; and products offered by third-party sellers.

Further Reading

