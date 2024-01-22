Jennison Associates LLC Has $251,000 Stock Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Jennison Associates LLC decreased its position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report) by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,917 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,048 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $722,000 after buying an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Adviser Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $323,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 13,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 182,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,984,000 after buying an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Guys Formula LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Mills by 17.1% in the 3rd quarter. Retirement Guys Formula LLC now owns 7,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after buying an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.31% of the company’s stock.

Get General Mills alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

GIS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on General Mills from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on General Mills in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on General Mills from $77.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on General Mills from $75.00 to $72.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on General Mills from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, December 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $73.00.

General Mills Trading Down 0.3 %

GIS opened at $63.15 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.07. The firm has a market cap of $35.86 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.21. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.33 and a twelve month high of $90.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.64.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.09. General Mills had a return on equity of 25.44% and a net margin of 12.06%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.42%.

General Mills Profile

(Free Report)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for General Mills Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Mills and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.