Jennison Associates LLC Makes New $216,000 Investment in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW)

Jennison Associates LLC bought a new position in ReNew Energy Global Plc (NASDAQ:RNW – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 39,855 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RNW. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in ReNew Energy Global by 665.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,738,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,513,000 after purchasing an additional 2,381,013 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 1,322.5% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 986,335 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,405,000 after buying an additional 916,996 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,929,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,531,000 after buying an additional 335,450 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,426,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 205,233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of ReNew Energy Global by 180.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 293,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 188,795 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.25% of the company’s stock.

RNW stock opened at $6.70 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.90 and its 200-day moving average is $6.18. ReNew Energy Global Plc has a twelve month low of $4.03 and a twelve month high of $7.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 134.03 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05.

ReNew Energy Global ( NASDAQ:RNW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 20th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.05. ReNew Energy Global had a return on equity of 2.28% and a net margin of 2.86%. The business had revenue of $345.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $298.92 million.

RNW has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho upped their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of ReNew Energy Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on ReNew Energy Global from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $8.55.

ReNew Energy Global Plc generates power through non-conventional and renewable energy sources in India. The company operates through two segments: Wind Power and Solar Power. It develops, builds, owns, and operates utility scale wind and solar energy, hydro energy, and utility-scale firm power projects, as well as distributed solar energy projects that generate energy for commercial and industrial customers.

