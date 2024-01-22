JMP Securities Boosts ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW) Price Target to $825.00

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by analysts at JMP Securities from $665.00 to $825.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “market outperform” rating on the information technology services provider’s stock. JMP Securities’ price objective points to a potential upside of 10.13% from the company’s current price.

NOW has been the topic of several other reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $740.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Truist Financial increased their target price on ServiceNow from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ServiceNow from $665.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Guggenheim reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $657.00 target price on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of ServiceNow in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $646.39.

NOW stock opened at $749.11 on Monday. ServiceNow has a 52 week low of $405.37 and a 52 week high of $753.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $153.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 97.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.94 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $692.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $613.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The information technology services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.32. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 12.25% and a net margin of 18.72%. The company had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.27 billion. Analysts anticipate that ServiceNow will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other ServiceNow news, insider Paul John Smith sold 859 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $582.63, for a total value of $500,479.17. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,475.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 56 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $616.08, for a total transaction of $34,500.48. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 4,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,602,938. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,997 shares of company stock valued at $6,496,675. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NOW. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 954 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $531,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 17.9% in the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 875 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $487,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 728.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,921 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,070,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in ServiceNow by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 350 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $195,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 11,671 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $6,499,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.14% of the company’s stock.

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. The company operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

