Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Shares Sold by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 41,050 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,033 shares during the quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Gray Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the third quarter. Gray Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,982,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 7.1% in the third quarter. Schiavi & Co LLC now owns 3,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 22.0% during the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 6,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $993,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 79,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,434,000 after acquiring an additional 50,149 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $161.68 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $159.23. The company has a market capitalization of $389.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.96. Johnson & Johnson has a 1 year low of $144.95 and a 1 year high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is currently 35.34%.

JNJ has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $170.00 to $163.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $158.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.80.

Johnson & Johnson Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

