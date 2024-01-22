Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Holdings Reduced by Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.

Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. reduced its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 80,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,764 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for about 2.7% of Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $12,493,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Independent Advisor Alliance boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 153,337 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,380,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 80,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,271,000 after purchasing an additional 562 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cypress Wealth Services LLC now owns 9,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 643,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,501,000 after purchasing an additional 2,027 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 75,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,758,000 after purchasing an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. 68.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

NYSE:JNJ opened at $161.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.21 billion, a PE ratio of 12.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.53. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $144.95 and a fifty-two week high of $175.97.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $1.19 per share. This represents a $4.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.34%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $174.00 to $171.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $215.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $178.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Friday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $167.00 to $180.00 in a report on Friday, December 1st. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.80.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson Profile

(Free Report)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches, develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment provides skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR. CI:LABO, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; TYLENOL acetaminophen products; SUDAFED cold, flu, and allergy products; BENADRYL and ZYRTEC allergy products; MOTRIN IB ibuprofen products; NICORETTE smoking cessation products; and PEPCID acid reflux products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.