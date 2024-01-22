KeyCorp Increases Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) Price Target to $265.00

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) had its target price increased by equities research analysts at KeyCorp from $260.00 to $265.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “overweight” rating on the software company’s stock. KeyCorp’s target price suggests a potential upside of 6.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $245.00 target price on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Mizuho dropped their target price on Autodesk from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price target on Autodesk from $235.00 to $240.00 in a report on Monday, December 11th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Autodesk from $215.00 to $234.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Autodesk from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.40.

NASDAQ ADSK opened at $248.64 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.18 and a 200-day moving average price of $215.98. Autodesk has a twelve month low of $188.38 and a twelve month high of $249.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 21st. The software company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 17.15% and a return on equity of 84.81%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.03 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Autodesk will post 4.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Autodesk news, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total transaction of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Autodesk news, Director Stacy J. Smith sold 10,000 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.00, for a total transaction of $2,340,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 47,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,112,192. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Betsy Rafael sold 309 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.12, for a total value of $61,219.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,335.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 30,724 shares of company stock worth $7,265,468. 0.14% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ADSK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Autodesk by 60.5% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 19,776 shares of the software company’s stock worth $4,092,000 after acquiring an additional 7,451 shares during the period. Matrix Capital Management Company LP purchased a new position in Autodesk during the second quarter worth approximately $24,349,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Autodesk by 5.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,086,689 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,700,717,000 after purchasing an additional 989,144 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of Autodesk by 17.9% in the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 306,136 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $63,343,000 after buying an additional 46,398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carson Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Autodesk in the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.92% of the company’s stock.

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

