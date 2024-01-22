Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 53.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,367 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,036 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $528,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 4.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,102,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,017,895,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312,765 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,013,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $968,321,000 after acquiring an additional 300,529 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,660,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $917,368,000 after acquiring an additional 195,226 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Kimberly-Clark by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,819,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $654,181,000 after acquiring an additional 613,295 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% during the second quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 4,449,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,254,000 after purchasing an additional 49,866 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE KMB opened at $122.77 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $121.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81. The firm has a market cap of $41.49 billion, a PE ratio of 23.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 52 week low of $116.32 and a 52 week high of $147.87.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 292.92%. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total transaction of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares in the company, valued at $3,063,318.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total transaction of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Citigroup reduced their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $126.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

