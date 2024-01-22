Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Set to Announce Earnings on Wednesday

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) is set to post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. Kimberly-Clark has set its FY23 guidance at $6.47-$6.59 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at $6.48-$6.59 EPS.Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $5.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.16 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 292.92% and a net margin of 8.63%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. On average, analysts expect Kimberly-Clark to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Kimberly-Clark alerts:

Kimberly-Clark Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of KMB stock opened at $122.77 on Monday. Kimberly-Clark has a fifty-two week low of $116.32 and a fifty-two week high of $147.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.81, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $121.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $124.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.61, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.39.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 7th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.84%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.77%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 3,000 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.71, for a total value of $365,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,063,318.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Zackery A. Hicks sold 3,020 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.43, for a total value of $360,678.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kimberly-Clark

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new stake in Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter valued at about $96,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KMB has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. Bank of America downgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $135.00 to $115.00 in a report on Friday, December 15th. Piper Sandler began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Friday, November 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $146.00 price objective for the company. Barclays boosted their price objective on Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised Kimberly-Clark from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $118.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $130.57.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on KMB

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Kimberly-Clark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kimberly-Clark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.