Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM) Receives $22.08 Average Price Target from Analysts

Kimco Realty Corp (NYSE:KIM – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.08.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on KIM. StockNews.com began coverage on Kimco Realty in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Mizuho upped their target price on Kimco Realty from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TheStreet upgraded Kimco Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Kimco Realty from $20.50 to $21.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Kimco Realty from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 17th.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Partners II LLC boosted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners II LLC now owns 26,152 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $554,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 54,380 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 16,648 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $328,000 after buying an additional 507 shares during the period. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 10.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 5,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in Kimco Realty by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 13,681 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 564 shares during the period. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KIM opened at $20.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.39, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.30. Kimco Realty has a twelve month low of $16.34 and a twelve month high of $23.27.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 6th. This is a boost from Kimco Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.76%. Kimco Realty’s dividend payout ratio is currently 135.21%.

Kimco Realty Corp. is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in New Hyde Park, N.Y., that is one of North America’s largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers. As of December 31, 2018, the company owned interests in 437 U.S. shopping centers comprising 76 million square feet of leasable space primarily concentrated in the top major metropolitan markets.

