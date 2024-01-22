Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the five research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.20.

Separately, Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $2.00 target price on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th.

Kinnate Biopharma Stock Up 1.7 %

KNTE opened at $2.39 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.12. Kinnate Biopharma has a 52 week low of $1.04 and a 52 week high of $8.17. The firm has a market cap of $112.59 million, a P/E ratio of -0.86 and a beta of 1.35.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by $0.04. As a group, equities analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma will post -2.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kinnate Biopharma

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. American International Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 13,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after purchasing an additional 899 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 32,079 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 149,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $909,000 after purchasing an additional 2,257 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of Kinnate Biopharma in the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinnate Biopharma by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 103,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares during the period.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers in the United States. The company develops KIN-2787, a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors FGFR2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12(CDK12) inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

