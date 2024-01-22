Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Receives $5.73 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $5.73.

KGC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on Kinross Gold from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 13th. TheStreet upgraded Kinross Gold from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com downgraded Kinross Gold from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 6th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform overweight” rating on shares of Kinross Gold in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, CIBC lifted their price target on Kinross Gold from $6.25 to $7.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. S.A. Mason LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 353.2% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 7,378 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. 49.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:KGC opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.70 and a quick ratio of 1.06. Kinross Gold has a 12 month low of $3.40 and a 12 month high of $6.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.63 billion, a PE ratio of 27.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.14.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Free Report) (TSE:K) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The mining company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 5.83%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.04 million. Research analysts predict that Kinross Gold will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. Kinross Gold’s payout ratio is currently 60.00%.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, Brazil, Chile, Canada, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

