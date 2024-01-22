Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG) Shares Sold by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp trimmed its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) by 8.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,321 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,178 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KRG. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust by 32.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 116,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,657,000 after purchasing an additional 28,495 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 14.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 67,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 8,554 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 18.9% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $153,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in Kite Realty Group Trust in the first quarter valued at approximately $448,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,095 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $601,000 after buying an additional 3,760 shares during the last quarter. 97.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Kite Realty Group Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Kite Realty Group Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Kite Realty Group Trust Price Performance

Kite Realty Group Trust stock opened at $21.55 on Monday. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $24.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a PE ratio of 126.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.34.

Kite Realty Group Trust Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 5th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 4th. This is a boost from Kite Realty Group Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Kite Realty Group Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 588.24%.

Insider Transactions at Kite Realty Group Trust

In other Kite Realty Group Trust news, CEO John A. Kite sold 60,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.91, for a total value of $1,314,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 104,121 shares in the company, valued at $2,281,291.11. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Kite Realty Group Trust Profile

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company's primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

