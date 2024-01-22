Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP Has $63.23 Million Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP cut its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 483,217 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 839 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises approximately 3.1% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 7th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $63,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Planning Directions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at about $202,000. Center For Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 10.0% during the 3rd quarter. Center For Asset Management LLC now owns 11,567 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 246,670 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $32,279,000 after purchasing an additional 12,656 shares during the period. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC boosted its stake in Alphabet by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC now owns 8,847 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,158,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the period. Finally, Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in Alphabet by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 59,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,725,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares during the period. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Alphabet news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total transaction of $2,237,840.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,294,404. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.14, for a total value of $3,198,150.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,400,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $341,163,148.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.10, for a total value of $2,237,840.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 52,440 shares in the company, valued at $7,294,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,719 shares of company stock valued at $25,983,525 in the last three months. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Monness Crespi & Hardt lowered shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $163.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Alphabet

Alphabet Stock Up 2.0 %

Alphabet stock opened at $146.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.04. Alphabet Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.57 and a 52-week high of $146.45. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $137.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $133.10. The firm has a market cap of $1.83 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.10, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.05.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

(Free Report)

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.