Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Knife River Co. (NYSE:KNF – Free Report) by 17.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Knife River were worth $485,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KNF. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $396,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Knife River in the 2nd quarter valued at about $516,000. Xponance Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $327,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $297,000. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Knife River in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $316,000. 67.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KNF opened at $63.97 on Monday. Knife River Co. has a fifty-two week low of $33.67 and a fifty-two week high of $67.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $62.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Knife River ( NYSE:KNF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.72. Knife River had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Knife River Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on KNF shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Knife River in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $81.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank upped their price objective on shares of Knife River from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th.

Knife River Corporation provides aggregates-based construction materials and contracting services in the United States. It operates through six segments: Pacific, Northwest, Mountain, North Central, South, and Energy Services. The company mines, processes, and sells construction aggregates, including crushed stone and sand, and gravel; and produces and sells asphalt and ready-mix concrete, as well as provides contracting services to support the aggregate-based product lines, including heavy-civil construction, asphalt and concrete paving, and site development and grading.

