Knight-Swift Transportation (KNX) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post earnings of $0.48 per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 5.41% and a return on equity of 6.03%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. On average, analysts expect Knight-Swift Transportation to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of KNX stock opened at $55.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $8.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.08. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.13. Knight-Swift Transportation has a 1-year low of $45.73 and a 1-year high of $64.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Knight-Swift Transportation’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.14%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on KNX. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Knight-Swift Transportation from $58.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Knight-Swift Transportation in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Knight-Swift Transportation from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Knight-Swift Transportation from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised Knight-Swift Transportation from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Knight-Swift Transportation has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.33.

In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $248,877.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP James L. Fitzsimmons sold 2,664 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.73, for a total transaction of $143,136.72. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $248,877.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Timothy Sean Harrington sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $62,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $274,456. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 543.2% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 939 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in Knight-Swift Transportation during the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 21.8% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 13,727.3% in the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,521 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510 shares during the period. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 62.5% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,905 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $96,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.88% of the company’s stock.

Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportations services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.

