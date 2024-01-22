Koninklijke Philips (PHG) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, January 29th. Analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post earnings of $0.41 per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.87 billion. Koninklijke Philips had a positive return on equity of 13.22% and a negative net margin of 3.28%. On average, analysts expect Koninklijke Philips to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Koninklijke Philips alerts:

Koninklijke Philips Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Koninklijke Philips stock opened at $23.31 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.08 and a 200-day moving average of $21.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of -31.93 and a beta of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a 1-year low of $15.63 and a 1-year high of $24.27.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Koninklijke Philips

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Koninklijke Philips

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHG. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 28.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,226 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 233.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,819 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the third quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips during the first quarter valued at approximately $140,000. 6.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Koninklijke Philips

(Get Free Report)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America, the Greater China, and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, X-ray systems, and computed tomography (CT) systems and software comprising detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; integrated interventional systems, and interventional diagnostic and therapeutic devices to treat coronary artery and peripheral vascular disease; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Koninklijke Philips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Koninklijke Philips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.