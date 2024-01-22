Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Krystal Biotech, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $148.78.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on KRYS shares. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Krystal Biotech from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Monday, November 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Krystal Biotech in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ KRYS opened at $128.46 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $117.41. Krystal Biotech has a 52-week low of $70.51 and a 52-week high of $132.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -87.39 and a beta of 0.78.

Krystal Biotech (NASDAQ:KRYS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $3.89. The firm had revenue of $8.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($1.17) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8500.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Krystal Biotech will post -3.89 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Suma Krishnan sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.67, for a total transaction of $2,641,750.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,574,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $166,346,348.02. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 17.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KRYS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 40.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,400,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,416,000 after acquiring an additional 693,852 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 52.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,068,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,108,000 after acquiring an additional 366,855 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 485.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 340,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,538,000 after acquiring an additional 282,583 shares in the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 4,608.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 167,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,428,000 after acquiring an additional 163,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Krystal Biotech by 268.2% during the 2nd quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 198,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,315,000 after acquiring an additional 144,661 shares in the last quarter. 82.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Krystal Biotech, Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes genetic medicines for patients with rare diseases in the United States. It develops beremagene geperpavec (B-VEC) for dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa; KB105 for treating patients with deficient autosomal recessive congenital ichthyosis; KB104 for netherton syndrome; and KB407 for Cystic Fibrosis.

