Lam Research (LRCX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $7.05 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Lam Research Trading Up 5.2 %

LRCX stock opened at $826.32 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 3.06. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $741.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $680.57. Lam Research has a 52 week low of $456.82 and a 52 week high of $828.56. The company has a market capitalization of $108.90 billion, a PE ratio of 28.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.10 and a beta of 1.54.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were paid a dividend of $2.00 per share. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.20%.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

Institutional Trading of Lam Research

In other Lam Research news, SVP Ava Hahn sold 2,342 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $732.00, for a total transaction of $1,714,344.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,512,956. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Patrick J. Lord sold 1,845 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $675.00, for a total value of $1,245,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,737 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,922,475. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,236 shares of company stock valued at $25,375,687 over the last quarter. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Manhattan CO. LLC. raised its stake in shares of Lam Research by 117.2% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 63 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new position in Lam Research in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Bamco Inc. NY lifted its position in Lam Research by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 139 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. 84.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $725.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $750.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. Needham & Company LLC raised shares of Lam Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $800.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Lam Research from $600.00 to $750.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $704.50.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

