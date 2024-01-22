Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH) Shares Acquired by Girard Partners LTD.

Girard Partners LTD. grew its stake in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 69.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 25,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,446 shares during the period. Girard Partners LTD.’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $1,764,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $177,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $856,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 629,033 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $34,791,000 after buying an additional 16,422 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Lantheus by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after buying an additional 2,427 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lantheus during the 1st quarter valued at about $354,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lantheus

In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 11,780 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.72, for a total transaction of $750,621.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 317,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,243,015.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Paul Blanchfield sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.96, for a total transaction of $101,940.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 88,651 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,024,721.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,962 shares of company stock valued at $893,338. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. TheStreet cut shares of Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. William Blair cut shares of Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Brookline Capital Management began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Lantheus from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $108.14.

Lantheus Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:LNTH opened at $53.08 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $65.38 and a 200-day moving average of $69.00. The firm has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.12 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $52.69 and a twelve month high of $100.85. The company has a current ratio of 5.37, a quick ratio of 5.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $319.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.01 million. Lantheus had a net margin of 8.63% and a return on equity of 70.13%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Lantheus Holdings, Inc. will post 5.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lantheus Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

