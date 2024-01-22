Las Vegas Sands (LVS) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS – Get Free Report) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, January 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Las Vegas Sands Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:LVS opened at $48.85 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $37.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.51, a PEG ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.82. Las Vegas Sands has a fifty-two week low of $43.77 and a fifty-two week high of $65.58.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Las Vegas Sands announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, October 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the casino operator to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Las Vegas Sands

In related news, major shareholder Miriam Adelson sold 12,253,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.23, for a total transaction of $529,724,338.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 41,134,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,778,229,909.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.91% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands during the second quarter worth $46,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 83,900.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 840 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 839 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Las Vegas Sands by 1,951.2% during the third quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the casino operator’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 39.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LVS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $71.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 13th. Finally, Susquehanna started coverage on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a report on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.97.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Las Vegas Sands

About Las Vegas Sands

(Get Free Report)

Las Vegas Sands Corp., together with its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates integrated resorts in Macao and Singapore. It owns and operates The Venetian Macao Resort Hotel, the Londoner Macao, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao, Cotai Strip, and the Sands Macao in Macao, the People's Republic of China; and Marina Bay Sands in Singapore.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.