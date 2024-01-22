Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RXRX – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs cut their FY2023 earnings estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 17th. Leerink Partnrs analyst M. Foroohar now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.76) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($1.71). The consensus estimate for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.68) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Recursion Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.59) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.44) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($1.77) EPS.

Get Recursion Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on RXRX. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 13th.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $9.63 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $8.96 and a 200-day moving average of $8.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of -6.60 and a beta of 0.63. Recursion Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $4.54 and a 52-week high of $16.75.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RXRX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.43) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.38) by ($0.05). Recursion Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 64.20% and a negative net margin of 617.74%. The company had revenue of $10.53 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.20 million.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of RXRX. Swiss National Bank increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 7.6% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 94,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 1.7% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 373,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,676,000 after buying an additional 6,294 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 55.4% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 64,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 22,833 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 4.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 123,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $887,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Recursion Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,611,377 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,338,000 after acquiring an additional 497,504 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.82% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,046.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Recursion Pharmaceuticals news, CEO Christopher Gibson sold 59,829 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.49, for a total transaction of $448,119.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 791,328 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,927,046.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Secora sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.32, for a total value of $158,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 925,686 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,850,335.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 372,718 shares of company stock valued at $3,117,316 over the last quarter. 19.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Recursion Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the decoding biology by integrating technological innovations across biology, chemistry, automation, data science, and engineering to industrialize drug discovery. The company develops REC-994, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat cerebral cavernous malformation; REC-2282, which is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial for the treatment of neurofibromatosis type 2; REC-4881, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial to treat familial adenomatous polyposis; REC-3964, which is in Phase 1 clinical trial to treat Clostridioides difficile infection; and REC-4881, which is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial to treat AXIN1 or APC mutant cancers.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Recursion Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.