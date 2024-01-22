Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Receives $428.85 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $428.85.

A number of equities analysts have commented on LIN shares. HSBC lifted their target price on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 24th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Linde from $450.00 to $445.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Linde from $448.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 4th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Linde from $418.00 to $421.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn cut Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th.

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $407.38 on Friday. Linde has a 1 year low of $318.88 and a 1 year high of $434.21. The firm has a market cap of $197.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $408.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $390.20.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $3.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $8.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. Linde had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 18.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.10 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Linde will post 14.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. TradeLink Capital LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $2,523,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in Linde by 36.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Linde by 25.4% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $957,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its position in Linde by 15.3% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Linde during the 1st quarter worth $6,682,000. 80.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

