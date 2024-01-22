Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT) Stock Position Boosted by Panagora Asset Management Inc.

Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Liquidity Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:LQDT – Free Report) by 74.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 76,901 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,902 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of Liquidity Services worth $1,355,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in LQDT. Roubaix Capital LLC bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,799,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Liquidity Services by 3.6% during the third quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 357,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,299,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Liquidity Services during the third quarter valued at about $231,000. Denali Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Liquidity Services by 34.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $592,000 after purchasing an additional 8,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Liquidity Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $162,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liquidity Services Price Performance

Shares of LQDT opened at $16.92 on Monday. Liquidity Services, Inc. has a one year low of $11.97 and a one year high of $21.10. The company has a 50-day moving average of $18.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $18.14. The stock has a market cap of $520.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.64 and a beta of 1.43.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Liquidity Services ( NASDAQ:LQDT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 7th. The business services provider reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by $0.02. Liquidity Services had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 19.24%. The firm had revenue of $79.96 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Liquidity Services from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Liquidity Services in a research report on Monday, December 11th.

About Liquidity Services

Liquidity Services, Inc provides e-commerce marketplaces, self-directed auction listing tools, and value-added services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: GovDeals, Retail Supply Chain Group (RSCG), Capital Assets Group (CAG), and Machinio. Its marketplaces include liquidation.com that enable corporations to sell surplus and salvage consumer goods and retail capital assets; GovDeals marketplace, which provides self-directed service solutions in which sellers list their own assets that enables local and state government entities, and commercial businesses located in the United States and Canada to sell surplus and salvage assets; and AllSurplus, a centralized marketplace that connects global buyer base with assets from across the network of marketplaces in a single destination.

