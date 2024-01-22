Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect Macatawa Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Macatawa Bank Trading Up 2.3 %
Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
