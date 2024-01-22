Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $26.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a net margin of 35.70% and a return on equity of 17.61%. On average, analysts expect Macatawa Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Macatawa Bank alerts:

Macatawa Bank Trading Up 2.3 %

Shares of Macatawa Bank stock opened at $10.93 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.58 and a 200 day moving average of $9.71. Macatawa Bank has a fifty-two week low of $6.96 and a fifty-two week high of $11.91.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $281,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 32,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,324 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 69,867 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 1,574 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 17,452 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 1,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Macatawa Bank by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Macatawa Bank in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Hovde Group raised shares of Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $11.00 to $12.50 in a report on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get Our Latest Research Report on MCBC

About Macatawa Bank

(Get Free Report)

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.