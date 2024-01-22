Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 35.70%. On average, analysts expect Macatawa Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Macatawa Bank Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.91.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MCBC. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 30.7% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 823,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,078,000 after acquiring an additional 193,151 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,009,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Macatawa Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,498,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,428,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 133,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Macatawa Bank by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 557,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,699,000 after acquiring an additional 52,714 shares during the period. 41.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently commented on MCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.

About Macatawa Bank

Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.

