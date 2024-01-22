Macatawa Bank (MCBC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd.
Macatawa Bank (NASDAQ:MCBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $26.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.90 million. Macatawa Bank had a return on equity of 17.61% and a net margin of 35.70%. On average, analysts expect Macatawa Bank to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Macatawa Bank Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ MCBC opened at $10.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $374.79 million, a P/E ratio of 8.22 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.71. Macatawa Bank has a twelve month low of $6.96 and a twelve month high of $11.91.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Macatawa Bank
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several brokerages have recently commented on MCBC. StockNews.com began coverage on Macatawa Bank in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Hovde Group upgraded Macatawa Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $11.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th.
View Our Latest Stock Report on Macatawa Bank
About Macatawa Bank
Macatawa Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Macatawa Bank that provides commercial and consumer banking and trust services. The company accepts various deposits, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, regular and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and demand deposits.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Macatawa Bank
- Comparing and Trading High PE Ratio Stocks
- 3 steel stocks to play the manufacturing comeback
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- Will ServiceNow continue its streak of double-digit EPS growth?
- Stock Average Calculator
- Is Applied Digital’s 35% stock plunge an AI buying opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Macatawa Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macatawa Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.