Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) Receives $15.09 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Reduce” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $15.09.

Several brokerages have weighed in on M. StockNews.com began coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Macy’s from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Citigroup downgraded Macy’s from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $14.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Gordon Haskett downgraded Macy’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Macy’s in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get Macy's alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on M

Insider Activity

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Macy’s news, CFO Adrian V. Mitchell sold 57,214 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.63, for a total value of $837,040.82. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,787.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 53.8% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 683 shares during the period. Quarry LP bought a new position in shares of Macy’s in the first quarter worth about $33,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 267.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,429 shares during the period. Finally, Estabrook Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Macy’s by 77.8% in the first quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 1,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.69% of the company’s stock.

Macy’s Stock Performance

NYSE:M opened at $17.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $17.62 and a 200 day moving average of $14.71. The company has a market capitalization of $4.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a PEG ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.05. Macy’s has a 1-year low of $10.54 and a 1-year high of $25.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.17.

Macy’s (NYSE:M – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter. Macy’s had a return on equity of 19.53% and a net margin of 2.92%. The company had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.52 EPS. Macy’s’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Macy’s will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Macy’s Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.1654 per share. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. Macy’s’s payout ratio is currently 26.83%.

About Macy’s

(Get Free Report

Macy's, Inc, an omni-channel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications in the United States. The company sells a range of merchandise, such as apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Macy's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macy's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.